Stanton County, NE sees damage from Thursday morning thunderstorms

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Thunderstorms with high winds rolled into Stanton County, Nebraska Thursday morning.

According to county officials, lots of branches came down, but the larger tree limbs were cleaned up in the morning. However, that wasn't the only damage in the area.

"We did have a lot of tree branches down, we did have branches down here in town. There was a power outage in central Stanton and I know at least 89 customers over in Pilger lost power due to the storm" said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Southeast of town, there was also a fire that burned down an old corn crib, which happened when the structure was hit by lightning. Sheriff Unger said, during the storm, nobody was hurt.

Sheriff Unger said there was a tornado warning issued for Stanton County last night. Sirens sounded in Pilger and Stanton. But Unger said a tornado never touched down.

Elkhorn Acres Golf Course in Stanton saw a lot of tree damage from the storm. Employees and volunteers were cleaning up the course since early in the morning.

Scott Molle, the course's superintendent, said it may be a couple of days before the cleanup is done. He also said the course will have to close during clean-up

"It's gonna be more than one day, it's gonna be two for sure. So we'll probably be down for two days, more than likely," said Molle.

Molle said there is debris everywhere from the large cottonwood trees on the course, and he appreciates the help of his employees and the volunteers who came to help clean up. He also wants to remind golfers to be patient with the clean-up process.

Molle said he's glad the storm happened overnight so that nobody was on the course.