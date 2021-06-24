Testimony: Brother confronted father with his feces photos

DENVER (AP) — The older brother of a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Colorado in 2012 has testified in a trial for his father. Mark Redwine is being tried in the killing of his son Dylan Redwine who disappeared in the Durango during a court-ordered visit during his Thanksgiving break. Dylan’s older brother Cory Redwine testified Thursday that he confronted his father about photos of him dressed in women’s underwear, wearing a diaper and eating feces months before his younger sibling went missing. The father told investigators he left his son home alone so he could run errands and returned to find him missing.