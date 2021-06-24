US blocks solar panel materials from China over labor abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s barring from the U.S. market Chinese-made materials that are used in solar panels. It’s part of a broader effort to halt commerce tied to China’s repressive campaign against Uyghurs and other minorities. The moves could make it harder for the U.S. to meet renewable energy goals aimed at addressing climate change. That’s because about 45% of the global supply of the polysilicon used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels comes from Xinjiang region. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigation has found evidence that the industry is tainted by forced labor tied to the campaign against ethnic minorities.