US, Germany confront rising antisemitism, Holocaust denial

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany have launched a new initiative to stem an alarming rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial around the world. The two governments announced Thursday the start of a U.S.-Germany Holocaust Dialogue that seeks to reverse the trend that gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic amid a rise in political populism across Europe and the U.S. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and several Holocaust survivors were present at the launch, held at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin. It creates a way to develop educational and messaging tools that nations can use to teach youth and others about the crimes of Nazis and their collaborators.