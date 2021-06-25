5 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — A rare tornado believed to be the most devastating twister in the Czech Republic’s modern history has torn through the country’s southeast, killing at least five people and injuring hundreds of others. The tornado touched down during a series of strong thunderstorms that hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages sustained heavy damage including buildings turned to rubble and cars overturned. Over 120,000 households remain without electricity. Extra police and the military were dispatched to the area and rescue crews from around the country were being assisted by counterparts from neighboring Austria and Slovakia. The prime minister called the devastation a huge tragedy.