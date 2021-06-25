2019 champion Simona Halep out of Wimbledon with calf injury

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Grand Slam tournament because of an injured left calf. Halep is ranked No. 3 but would have been seeded second at the All England Club because second-ranked Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon earlier. Halep tore her calf during a match at the Italian Open in May and sat out the French Open. Wimbledon was last played in 2019 when Halep beat Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the final. The draw was held Friday for the grass-court major tournament. Play is scheduled to begin Monday at the All England Club.