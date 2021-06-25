Astronauts tackle more solar panel work in 3rd spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts are working to install another new solar panel outside the International Space Station. It’s the third spacewalk in just over a week for NASA’s Shane Kimbrough and France’s Thomas Pesquet. They floated out Friday to add the second in a series of powerful new solar wings that should keep the space station running the rest of this decade. This should have been in two spacewalks. But spacesuit and other problems hampered last week’s effort. NASA added a third spacewalk to connect and unfurl the second solar wing.