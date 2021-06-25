12 German soldiers wounded in attack on UN mission Mali

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says 12 German troops and a soldier from another country taking part in a United Nations mission in Mali were wounded in an attack. The U.N. mission in the country had said earlier Friday that 15 peacekeepers were wounded when a temporary operational base in the Gao region was targeted with a vehicle bomb. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said three of the soldiers were seriously wounded. She said two were in a stable condition while the third was still undergoing surgery. All of the wounded soldiers were flown by helicopter to Gao, where they were being treated at German, French and Chinese medical facilities.