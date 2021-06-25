Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is set to learn his fate as a Minnesota judge sentences him for murder in the death of George Floyd. The 45-year-old Chauvin faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years. He still faces a federal trial on civil rights charges in Floyd’s death. Friday’s hearing will take place at a county courthouse that no longer has the concrete barricades, razor wire and National Guard members that were in place as the city and nation held its breath for the verdict in Chauvin’s trial. Also Friday, Judge Peter Cahill denied a defense request for a new trial, saying the defense hasn’t shown Chauvin was deprived of his right to a fair trial.