SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In just over a week, the Old 141 Bridge, east of Sioux City, will close for repairs.

The city of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the bridge would close starting July 6. Repairs on the bridge are expected to take three weeks.

A detour will utilize Whispering Creek Drive, and Glen Ellen Road. Officials are reminding motorists to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with the closure.