Days of ’56 Rodeo returns

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - While Siouxland saw some much-needed rain Friday afternoon, the weather couldn't stop Siouxlanders from coming out to Ponca, Nebraska, tonight for the first night of Days of '56 Rodeo.

The annual PRCA rodeo dates back 53 years.

Friday night's theme was 'Tough Enough to Wear Pink' in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Days of '56 Rodeo had it all… from bronc riding to calf roping and more.

Rodeo organizers said they were excited to be back in action as, like many, they had to cancel last year's event because of COVID concerns.

"Last year was very disappointing. At the last minute, we decided to cancel. This year, everybody's pulled together. I think a lot of people are ready for rodeo. We have a lot of great rodeo fans here in this area who missed it last year. We had a nice little rain, settled the dust. Hey, we're ready to rodeo," said Jerald Stewart, President of Rodeo.

Fans of the Days of '56 Rodeo were also happy the event is back this year.

"You will love it. It is the best thing ever. Just hanging out with my friends and watching them do all their fun stuff and watching the shows they put on," said Abi Jean Rohde, Rodeo spectator.