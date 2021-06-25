Denison, IA woman sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for embezzling nearly $1.5M from credit union

DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman from Denison, Iowa involved in a scheme resulting in nearly $1.5 million being embezzled from a credit union, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

According to a press release, Brenda Jensen received the sentence after pleading guilty to the embezzlement.

In a plea agreement, Jensen admitted from at least May 2012 to March 2018 she, along with her sister Janine Keim, embezzled money from the Consumer Credit Union in Denison while working there as an employee. The credit union serviced Crawford, Carrol, Shelby, Ida, Monona, Sac and Harrison counties.

Officials say Jensen was the credit union's head teller and was responsible for all cash and cash counts at CCU during the six-year timeframe.

Jensen was able to conceal the crime by overstating the change fund in the credit union's general ledge balance and by issuing and by creating fictitious deposits into her personal accounts at CCU.

Jensen's embezzlement caused CCU to lose $539,000. Officials say as a result of the embezzlement, CCU was forced to enter a merger with another credit union, the SAC Federal Credit Union.

CCU was insolvent with negative equity of approximately $481,206, and the value of its assets had decreased by over a million dollars. The million-dollar decrease was a direct loss from fraudulent activity.

In addition to the imprisonment, Jensen was order to make $1,461,480.29 in restitution. She must also serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.