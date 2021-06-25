Eviction moratorium: How Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota might fare once renter protections end

SIOUX CITY (AP) - The Biden Administration has extended the eviction moratorium for another month.

The nationwide ban on evictions was scheduled to expire on June 30. But Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension, and now it goes through July 31.

In a statement, the agency said, "this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

The CDC also said keeping people in their homes is a "key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19."

But once the moratorium is finally lifted, how will Siouxland states be affected?

Iowa

Evictions are expected to increase in Iowa after the federal moratorium on them ends July 31.

Alex Kornya with Iowa Legal Aid said he is also concerned that evictions will spike now that the state quit participating in enhanced unemployment benefits this month and people no longer receive an extra $300 a week federal benefit.

The state has set aside $195 million to help with outstanding rent, but so far only $2.55 million of that has been distributed.

A separate program in the Des Moines area has already handed out $8 million out of a $14 million pot of money.

Nebraska

The expiration of the federal ban on evictions at the end of July raises concerns that thousands of Nebraska residents who are behind on their rent could be evicted.

Nebraska has dedicated $200 million from the coronavirus aid package Congress passed in December to helping people pay outstanding rent and utility bills.

Scott Mertz, an attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska, says the number of evictions is expected to jump after the moratorium ends, but it’s not clear by how much.

The rental assistance may forestall some evictions if families can receive the aid quickly.

South Dakota

In South Dakota, the lifting of the federal freeze on evictions has raised concerns that thousands of South Dakota renters could find themselves in danger of being booted from their homes.

The state set aside $200 million to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses, but a tenant advocate says not enough people know about the assistance.

Making a difficult situation worse, people who are evicted would be left to find new homes in a tightening South Dakota rental market.

There has been a run on affordable housing during the pandemic, putting a further strain on renters.