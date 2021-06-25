EXPLAINER: Why some schools in Canada have unmarked graves

TORONTO (AP) — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada say investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children in Saskatchewan. That follows last month’s discovery of 215 bodies at another such school in British Columbia. From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 native children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian boarding schools to assimilate them into society. The Canadian government has admitted its role in isolating the children from their homes, families and cultures, and that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in the schools, A National Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 identified about 3,200 confirmed deaths at the schools.