June 25: Iowa reports COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 46

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 3,186 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,468,872 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,816,547 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, there were 69 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 373,441 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 365,656 have recovered, an increase of 105 in the last 24 hours.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows no additional virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping the state's total to 6,124.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (365,656) and the number of deaths (6,124) from the total number of cases (373,441) shows there are currently 1,661 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 46 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 57. Of those hospitalizations, 18 are in the ICU and 12 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.