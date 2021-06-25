Last dash: German lawmakers pass climate, crime bills

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have approved bills setting tougher targets for tackling climate change, new rules on second trials for serious crimes and measures to undo injustices resulting from the Nazi era. With the Bundestag going into summer recess, lawmakers dashed to pass bills on numerous hot-button issues ahead of national elections in September. They approved the government’s proposal for Germany to set a tougher target of reducing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045 — five years earlier than planned. The 17-hour debate that ended in the early hours of Friday set a new record. German news agency dpa reported that it was 18 minutes longer than the previous record session in 2019.