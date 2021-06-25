Malta placed on global money laundering watchdog’s grey list

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A watchdog on the lookout for money laundering and terror financing said Friday it has placed the tiny Mediterranean island nation of Malta on a list for increased monitoring. The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, added the European Union member to its so-called gray list, along with Haiti, the Philippines and South Sudan. It is exceptional for an EU country to be put on this list, which also includes Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Syria. The move raised concerns in Malta about the potentially damaging impact on the nation’s economy. The Maltese government said Malta doesn’t deserve to be subjected to increased monitoring, as in the last two years it has launched a program of reforms.