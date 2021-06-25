Nebraska governor signs order opposing conservation plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order pushing back against President Joe Biden's "30x30" conservation plan.

The 30x0 plan is the Biden Administration's mission to conserve 30% of our nation's natural lands by 2030. Ricketts is pushing back because he believes the only way to reach the plan's goals is to take people’s land.

"Because here in Nebraska, our farmers and ranchers are taking the steps to conserve the land and pass it on to the next generation. And that's why we are here today, I am going to sign an executive order that will direct my agencies to perform certain actions to push back on this 30x30 land grab," said Ricketts.

The executive order provides guidelines for county and state officials on how they handle applications for new permanent conservation easements.

Among those guidelines is an 18-month hold on any new regulations expanding the definition of endangered plant and wildlife. It also includes a freeze on agencies providing discretionary funding or staff for projects involving conservation easements.

You can read the full proclamation here.