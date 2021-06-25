Rain chances Friday and Saturday bring the chance for some drought help

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday starts off with increasing cloud cover before scattered thunderstorms become possible in the afternoon.



A stronger storm or two may become possible in southern Siouxland, though the better chance for severe weather remains well to our south.



Temperatures will top out in the low 80s with a bit of humidity remaining in place.



Scattered thunderstorms will be with us through the night while scattered showers will be possible Saturday with a rumble or two of thunder possible.



Depending on where the storms end up setting up, some areas could potentially pick up an inch of much-needed rainfall.



Temperatures will be running cooler for the weekend as well.



