Rain chances not done as we head into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another humid day as pop-up thunderstorms were developing throughout the afternoon.

The stronger storms, with a bit of hail and wind possible, will diminish some this evening with a slight chance of some thundershowers continuing into the overnight hours with lows in the low 60s.

Saturday should be a little cooler and a bit less humid with highs in the mid 70s but we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

There will be less of a chance of rain on Sunday but we’ll still see the possibility of some isolated thundershowers with highs in the upper 70s.

