Tropical Storm Enrique strengthens off Mexico Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique has formed off of southern Mexico and forecasters say it’s likely to grow into the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season while heading to the northwest parallel to the coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Enrique’s maximum sustained winds have strengthened to 65 mph (100 kph) and could grow to hurricane force late Friday or Saturday. The storm was centered about 205 miles (325 kilometers) south of the port of Manzanillo early Friday evening and was headed to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). The storm is expected to remain offshore, but could cause heavy rains and dangerous flooding in southwestern Mexico.