Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges soon against Donald Trump’s company stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The New York Times reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits it gave to top executives, such as use of apartments. The Times cited people familiar with the matter. Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti confirmed to The Associated Press that he met virtually with prosecutors Thursday and that criminal charges were likely. He called them “absolutely outrageous.” The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.