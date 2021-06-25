Weapon being tested to see if it was used to kill Texas boy

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they might have found the weapon used to kill a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel early this month. The announcement Thursday that the weapon used to kill Samuel Olson might have been recovered came the same day a third person was charged in the case. None of the three defendants face murder charges, but they all face counts of tampering with evidence. Prosecutors said earlier this month that they expected to file additional charges against one of the three, Theresa Balboa, who was Samuel’s father’s girlfriend. Authorities say they are doing additional testing to ascertain if the weapon they recovered was used in the killing.