5 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico’s largest city

Five people are dead after a hot air balloon they were in hit power lines in New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque police say the crash happened around 7 a.m. on the city’s west side. No identities have been released but fire officials say three men, including the pilot, and two women died. Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says the multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to thousands of homes. The gondola crashed to the ground, and the balloon envelope floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop.