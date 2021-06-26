5 dead after hot air balloon crashes in Albuquerque street

ALBUQUERQUE (AP) - Five people have died after a hot air balloon they were riding in crashed on a busy city street in New Mexico.

Police say the crash happened around 7 a.m. Saturday on Albuquerque's west side.

They released the names of two of the passengers, Martin and Mary Martinez, the parents of a prison transport officer.

Police haven't released the identities of the pilot or two other passengers. Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says the multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines.

The gondola crashed to the ground, and the balloon envelope floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop.