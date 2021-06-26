Flandreau Santee Sioux to open medical cannabis dispensary

FLANDREAU, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open in Flandreau. The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe says it will begin selling cannabis Thursday, the day medical marijuana becomes legal in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the tribe is already accepting applications for medical marijuana ID cards. The tribe’s program is independent of South Dakota’s new law and the system that the South Dakota Department of Health has until October to launch. The state is also awaiting a court decision on whether recreational marijuana will become legal after its approval by voters in November.