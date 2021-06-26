Hit-or-miss showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The rains have returned over the last couple of days and it has been a welcome sight for those impacted by the drought conditions!



The timing has been a bit unfortunate for the busy weekend of outdoor activities in Siouxland, but this kind of rain is what we have been needing for some time.



A few light spotty showers will remain possible through the night and some pockets of fog may also develop overnight.



Lows will be in the upper 50s.



Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will again become possible for our Sunday with better chances in the afternoon.



No severe weather is expected with any storms that do form.



Highs will end up pretty close to 80 degrees through the area Sunday.



