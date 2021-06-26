President Biden clarifies remarks on infrastructure bill

President Biden seems to be walking back some earlier comments on infrastructure that appeared to have threatened the bipartisan deal.

Just 24 hours after announcing an agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure deal, Biden implied he wouldn't sign it without a larger deal on the table.

White House officials had believed that Republicans knew that two packages would move side by side and rejected the idea anyone was caught by surprise.

But with opposition rising even from some moderate democrats, President Biden issued a new statement Saturday.

The president said he regretted creating the impression that he was issuing a veto threat on the bipartisan plan he agreed to.

Biden said that was certainly not his intent.

The president's statement is the latest effort by the White House to shore up support for the newly-announced bipartisan infrastructure agreement.