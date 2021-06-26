The Arena hosts Cornhole tournament for Children’s Miracle Network

Today, Siouxlanders from across the area pitched in to help the Children's Miracle Network - thanks to a tailgating and Midwest staple.

The Arena Sports Academy in Sioux City hosted the first ever 'Cornhole for a Cause' tournament.

In partnership with Unity Point Health - St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network, 100 percent of the proceeds raised for the Children's Miracle Network stays within the community.

Teams from across the area competed for not only a good cause and bragging rights, but the chance at some major prizes.

The top three teams come away with cash prizes - including $3,000 for the first place team.