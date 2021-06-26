Vandy wins 3-1 at CWS as virus cuts NC State roster in half

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in six innings and Vanderbilt won 3-1 at the College World Series against a North Carolina State team without half its roster because of COVID-19 issues. The NCAA announced early Saturday that the Wolfpack would not continue in the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. Only 13 of the 27 players on NC State’s travel roster were cleared to play. Vandy scored twice in the fourth inning and again in the sixth.