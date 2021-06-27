Early week thunderstorm chances continue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a few isolated thundershowers develop on our Sunday although temperatures and humidity levels were about average for this time of year.

Any of the thunderstorms from the day should die off after sunset and we’ll become partly cloudy with lows dipping to around 60 degrees.

The morning hours on Monday will start quiet enough, but then by the afternoon we could see a chance of scattered thunderstorms developing with highs in the low 80s.

The thunderstorms probably won’t be as widespread on Tuesday, but we’ll still stand a chance of a few thundershowers with highs in the low 80s again.

Will chances of rain continue into the latter part of the week?

I'll have your full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.