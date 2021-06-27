League of Women Voters gathers to discuss the 19th Amendment and current voter suppression

Women gathered today to discuss the 19th Amendment and current voting issues.

The panel was at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

It was presented by the League of Women Voters and Morningside Professor Dr. Valerie Hennings.

Among the issues discussed was voter suppression as well as voter intimidation.

According to panelist Tricia Etringer, the Indigenous Voting Advocate for the Great Plains Action Society, some issues aren't as obvious as others.

"I think the number one thing is not having the education and not knowing the process of voting." said panelist Trisha Etringer

The rest of the panel consisted of Perla Alarcon-Flory, Karen Mackey, and Flora Lee, the former president of the Sioux City NAACP.