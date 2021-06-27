Onawa, IA lifts boil advisory

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials in Onawa, Iowa have lifted the boil advisory

The announcement was made on the Monona County Sheriff's Facebook page.

The boil advisory had been issued on Friday after a malfunctioning sensor drained Onawa's storage structure overnight Thursday.

The loss of pressure can cause bacteria to enter the water system, making it unsafe to drink.

During that time, Hy-Vee stores in Sioux City donated water to the affected community.

The Monona County Sheriff's Department shared the information just after 1:40 saying the boil advisory was lifted