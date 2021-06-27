Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have identified four of the five people whose bodies were found after the terrifying collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. More than 150 others are missing as rescuers painstakingly search through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South. The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the victims. The Miami-Dade Police Department said the dead include Stacie Dawn Fang, whose teenage son survived; Manuel LaFont, an engineering consultant who made highways safer; and Antonio and Gladys Lozano, who had been looking forward to their 59th wedding anniversary.