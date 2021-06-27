Special Weather Statement until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Woodbury County

…Brief Period of Fog Likely Sunday Morning…

Areas of shallow fog will persist through the very early morning

hours of Sunday. Visibilities less than 2 miles will be possible,

with localized visibility of one quarter mile possible at times. Visibilities

are expected to quickly improve after 8am this morning.

Use caution on the roads this morning. Turn headlights on, reduce

in vehicle distractions, and be prepared for the possibility of

rapidly changing visibility.