Iowa man pleads not guilty in chloroform abduction of woman

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man from Bronson, Iowa accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend with homemade chloroform has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The 20-year-old Zack Smith is charged with four counts, including third-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 17 in Sioux City.

On June 3, police in South Sioux City, Nebraska, were investigating a missing person report after the victim's car was found with the windows down and her purse and phone inside.

Smith reportedly told police he hid in the back of the car before displaying a fake gun.

Smith said he bound the victim and forced her to breathe in the homemade chloroform. She lost consciousness, woke up later on Smith's property and managed to escape.