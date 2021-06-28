45th annual BoomFest to be at Skyview Park July 2 and 3

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk's Big Bang Boom is hosting the 45th annual BoomFest at Skyview park on July 2 and 3.

The event is back at its normal location after plans had to be changed last year due to the pandemic.

This is the first time the event is more than one day. It'll consist of concerts on the stage, food vendors, and many other activities for the entire family.

Organizers say they are expecting a big turnout this year.

"We're estimating probably 22,000 people at the lake, and we'll probably have another 8,000 to 10,000 folks at decks and patio parties that view the show," said Don Wisniesky, president of Big Bang Boom.

Wisniesky said last year the festival had to be a drive-in show at Northeast Community College due to the pandemic. But now that it's back at its main location, they are ready to make it as amazing as possible.

"This year we said we're coming back to Skyview, it's our 45th anniversary, so let's amp this show up a little bit. So it is literally the longest and highest budgeted show we've ever had to date in Norfolk," added Wisniesky.

The pre-shows and introductions are scheduled for 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night, followed by what organizers call the largest, most spectacular fireworks display in Northeast Nebraska.

