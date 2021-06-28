Skip to Content

61-year-old man dies in one-vehicle accident in Yankton County, SD

VOLIN, S.D. (KTIV) - A crash Sunday night in Yankton County, South Dakota, has left one person dead.

South Dakota authorities say the accident happened just east of Volin around 7 p.m.

The crash's preliminary investigation indicates a Hummer was driving eastbound on Bluff Road, near the intersection with 452nd Avenue, when it went into a ditch and rolled.

The 61-year-old driver, who is not being identified at this time, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash

