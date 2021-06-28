Biden works to get infrastructure package back on track

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hoping to get the bipartisan infrastructure deal on track by highlighting its expected economic benefits. He’s stressing that the $973 billion would include the largest investment in transportation in nearly a century and millions of jobs would be created. White House officials issued an internal memo on that ahead of Biden leaving Tuesday for Wisconsin to make his case to voters. Biden and congressional Democratic leaders stirred concern by saying this package would have to be followed by a broader bill the Democrats would have to push to passage on their own later on. Biden says he did not mean that as a veto threat, but Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell wants Democratic congressional leaders to publicly delink the two bills.