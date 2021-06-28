‘He’d like to murder me,’ estranged Durst brother testifies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An estranged brother has reluctantly testified at real estate heir Robert Durst’s murder trial that the two never got along and he feared his brother would kill him. Douglas Durst bluntly told jurors Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court that his older brother would “like to murder me.” The chairman of one of New York’s largest commercial real estate firms said he hadn’t seen his brother in 20 years. He said Robert Durst was angry over the tens of millions of dollars he was paid to settle his inheritance. Robert Durst has pleaded not guilty to the 2000 killing of his friend Susan Berman.