Former SSC High School assistant coach pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges involving 15-year-old

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A former South Sioux City, Nebraska, High School assistant coach, who's accused of sexually assaulting two minors, has pleaded not guilty to charges in Dakota County District Court.

Court documents state 25-year-old Nathan Rogers was arrested on April 28 on three counts, including first-degree sexual assault of a child, and sexual abuse by a school employee.

He was also arrested in March for sexually assaulting another 15-year-old in December 2020.

This latest plea is for the April arrest.