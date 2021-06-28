Hurricane Enrique sweeping past Mexico’s southwest coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season is brushing past the coastal shoulder of southwestern Mexico, keeping just off shore while sweeping the coast with heavy rains and winds that raised the threat of flash floods and mudslides. Hurricane Enrique moved past the Cabo Corrientes bulge during the night, and slowed slightly Monday as it heads toward a possible run at the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm by midweek. Enrique’s maximum sustained winds were holding around 90 mph (150 kph) early Monday.