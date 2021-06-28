In ‘Zola,’ Janicza Bravo’s cinema of ‘life at high volume’

NEW YORK (AP) — “Zola” is very possibly the first feature film adapted from a Twitter thread. The movie is based on an infamous, mostly true 148-tweet tale from 2015 in which A’Ziah “Zola” King unloaded about a Florida road trip to a strip club that goes harrowingly south. In Janicza Bravo’s hands, the viral tweet storm is a “Wizard of Oz”-like fairy tale that turns nightmare — a hallucinogenic but clear-eyed adventure through sex work, social media, race and violence that’s both fantastical and darkly real. Comedy and horror intertwine. So do movies and the internet. “Zola” opens in theaters Wednesday.