Iowa man charged in death of another man following fight

SWEA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A north-central Iowa man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, accused of causing the death of another man during a fight. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Robert Laverty, of Swea City, was charged last week in the April death of 41-year-old Casey Tobin, also of Swea City. Sheriff’s officials say deputies found Tobin on April 3 unconscious on a Swea City street corner. Authorities believe Tobin and Laverty had fought earlier in the day, and that Tobin died of his injuries from the fight. Laverty was arrested in the case on Thursday.