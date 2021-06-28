June 28: South Dakota reports active COVID-19 cases at 174, hospitalizations at 21

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials say 342,584 people in the state have completed their vaccine series, an increase of 828 since Friday's report.

This means an estimated 52.19% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 56.61% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 684,745 of its allocated vaccines, with 295,843 being Moderna, 367,758 being Pfizer and 22,350 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the June 28 report, health officials confirmed 17 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state is reporting 174 active COVID-19 cases, which is up from 170 reported June 25.

A total of 122,308 of South Dakota's 124,512 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 21 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, 2,030 virus-related deaths have been reported in South Dakota. One additional death was reported on Monday.