More scattered thunderstorms this afternoon with temperatures near average

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Similar to yesterday, our Monday will start off dry with some pockets of light fog in the valleys.



By the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop through the area.



No severe weather is expected with these storms and they will begin to erode away for the most part after sunset.



Highs today will be right near average in the low to mid 80s, which is also about where we were for our Sunday.



Winds will remain light as we head through the day.



There will be a slight chance of a thundershower overnight with a mix of clouds and clear skies remaining in place.



Tuesday will again give us a chance for some hit-or-miss thundershowers in the afternoon though they will be more widely scattered than in previous days.



