Skip to Content

One person dead, another sent to hospital after motorcycle accident in Antelope County, NE

New
3:00 pm Breaking NewsNebraska NewsTop Stories
Fatal Accident-Generic

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - One man has died, and a woman was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle accident on June 26 near Elgin in Antelope County, Nebraska.

According to a release from the Antelope County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:30 p.m. they received a 911 call about a motorcycle accident northeast of Elgin. The accident happened half-a-mile east of the Highway 14 and 839 Road intersection, on 839 Road.

The sheriff's office says the accident involved a couple from Tilden, Nebraska. They say 34-year-old Lucas Nygren was pronounced dead at the scene, while 27-year-old Ciera Nygren was transported to a hospital in Neligh.

The accident is still under investigation by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office and the Neligh Police Department. No additional information is being released at this time.

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

More Stories

Skip to content