One person dead, another sent to hospital after motorcycle accident in Antelope County, NE

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - One man has died, and a woman was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle accident on June 26 near Elgin in Antelope County, Nebraska.

According to a release from the Antelope County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:30 p.m. they received a 911 call about a motorcycle accident northeast of Elgin. The accident happened half-a-mile east of the Highway 14 and 839 Road intersection, on 839 Road.

The sheriff's office says the accident involved a couple from Tilden, Nebraska. They say 34-year-old Lucas Nygren was pronounced dead at the scene, while 27-year-old Ciera Nygren was transported to a hospital in Neligh.

The accident is still under investigation by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office and the Neligh Police Department. No additional information is being released at this time.