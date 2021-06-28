Russian team in Lebanon to study rebuilding destroyed silos

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese Cabinet minister says a Russian business delegation is meeting Lebanese officials to discuss rebuilding the grain silos destroyed last year by a massive explosion at Beirut’s port. The visit on Monday by the Russian team — which includes officials from Russia’s Hydro Engineering and Construction company — comes as Lebanon is going though the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The catastrophic blast on Aug. 4 killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000, devastating nearby neighborhoods.