Sioux City City Council approves resolution adopting plans for proposed construction of the Siouxland Expo Center Parking Lot Expansion Project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council on Monday night approved the Resolution adopting plans for the proposed construction of the Siouxland Expo Center Parking Lot Expansion Project.

The project includes construction to expand parking on the south side of the Expo Center building, up to 234 additional parking stalls.

Specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost of the project were also approved.

Bids for the project will be received in late July.

"The Expo Center has been so successful and we've had in the plans to expand the parking lot when needed. Well, it's needed. And so, I'm really excited about that project. We'll be doing expansion so there will be parking for everyone that occupies and uses the Expo Center," said Dan Moore, Sioux City City Council.

Dan Moore added, they want to make sure the center is customer-friendly for everyone who wants to use the facility.

"No matter what the event is we want to make sure there's plenty of parking. That it's convenient and that it can be used. So, we're keeping that in mind for sure. And more and more people are starting to use it. It's catching on. Sometimes it takes a little bit of time, but it catches on. And this one has really caught," said Moore.

The project has a late start date of August 23, 2021. According to agenda homework, it will be completed within 50 working days.



