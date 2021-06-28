Skip to Content

Suspected militants kill Kashmir police officer and family

2:21 am National news from the Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say suspected militants have fatally shot a police officer, his wife and their daughter in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police said anti-India militants entered officer Fayaz Ahmad’s home in the southern Tral area late Sunday and fired indiscriminately at those inside. Ahmad was killed immediately, while his wife died a few hours later in a hospital. Their 23-year-old daughter died in a hospital early Monday. In a statement, police labelled the incident a “terror attack.” The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. 

